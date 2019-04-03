CDI’s Female Student Leaders of BVU: Katie Gruhn 

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“In celebration of Women’s History Month, it is important to honor women that have come before us and have paved the way for opportunity and access,” said Ebony King, Buena Vista University’s director of multicultural engagement.

Celebrating Women’s History month is not something many people do, and it is not something every college chooses to participate in. The Office of Student Success Team here on campus chose a few female student leaders and showcased them outside of the Center of Diversity and Inclusion. Although, each had to be nominated. One of those nominees was freshman Katie Gruhn.

“As a freshman, it feels great to be nominated and recognized. Being recognized is an honor and something I am grateful for,” said Gruhn.

Katie is involved in the Student Association of Social Work (SASW) and is also majoring in social work. She plans to work in child welfare so that she can help struggling families find resources. Her goal is ultimately to help children so that she may play a role in impacting children’s lives.

“One of those aspects would be encouraging education and emphasizing the benefits of furthering education to children at a young age,” Gruhn said.

Katie herself said that she felt empowered when she found out she had been nominated, and she now feels more connected to Women’s History Month. She currently works at Maurice’s as a stylist, and says her job helps her empower others.

“[This] gives me the opportunity to empower woman of all different ages by helping them find clothes that help them feel comfortable, confident, and beautiful!” Gruhn said.

While grateful for the nomination, Katie said she would have nominated Morgan Krull if given the chance.

“She is active in her organizations, and is a strong female role model,” Gruhn explained.

King went on to say, “We honor those that have impacted our campus community in many unique ways. It is a pleasure to highlight our amazing female student leaders on campus from diverse backgrounds, hometowns, majors, and year of study and discover what empowers them to work in excellence.”

Katie is one of the many amazing female student leaders here on BVU’s campus. She also hopes to be a role model to girls who will grow into strong, independent leaders. It is safe to say she is on the correct path to do so.

