Summer 2019 Must-Dos
April 25, 2019
It seems like just yesterday we were moving to college or back to college, but the school year is coming to an end and the summer of 2019 is quickly approaching! Last summer I had the opportunity to travel a lot, but this summer I’ll be mostly working and saving up money–gotta love adulting! Summer doesn’t have to be just work though, so I have decided to share a list full of ideas that you can do when summer arrives. Enjoy!
- Photoshoots with friends
- Picnics
- Camping
- Playing messy Twister
- Paint fights
- Skydiving
- Road trips
- Attending a concert or music festival
- Running a 5k
- Going to a water park
- Tie dyeing
- Taking a fitness class
- Fishing
- Having a zoo day
- Hosting a party
- Making a scrapbook
- Going to your local farmers market
- Volunteering in your community
- Taking online college classes
- Sleep!
- Hiking
- Getting up early to watch the sunrise
- Writing a letter to your future self
- Dyeing or cutting your hair
- Going cell phone free for an entire 24 hours
- Trying a new restaurant
- Setting goals
- Having a lake day
- Starting a blog
- Going thrift shopping
