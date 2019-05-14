An Official List of College Must-Haves

As an incoming freshman in college, I had no idea what to bring with me. I probably spent hours trying to figure out what I should and shouldn’t bring. Now that I will be entering my second year of college, I’ve gotten a pretty good idea of things that I must have on hand at all times. Below I’ve shared 12 things I think everyone should have while living on a college campus!

Shower shoes and a shower bag . I’d hope this would be an obvious one , but s hower shoes are a must-have, especially when you share a bathroom with many other people. I purchased a shower bag instead of a plastic caddy, and it was one of the best decisions I’ve made. I can hang it up on the hooks , so it doesn’t touch the ground and it’s easy to store.

Spare r e-usable water bottles . I’m beginning to think my water bottles get up and leave. I’m queen at losing my water bottles , so having many of them is a must.

An extra set of sheets and pillow cases . Doing laundry is such a hassle sometimes. Having an extra set is so convenient when you need to change your sheets but don’t have time to do laundry.

A fan . Not only is it nice to sleep at a colder temperature, but a fan blocks out a lot of the noise from people outside or in the hall. Living in the dorms can be pretty noisy sometimes , but it’s nothing a fan can ’ t fix.

Clorox wipes . I’ve used Clorox wipes for cleaning almost everything in my dorm. If you spill, use a Clorox wipe. Dust? Use a Clorox wipe. Something exploded in the microwave? Clorox wipe! You get the point.

An umbrella . There’s nothing worse than spending time doing your hair only for it to get rained on.

Extra blankets . I spilt an entire can of energy drink on my only blanket at the beginning of the year , and I wasn’t too happy about having to stay up late to wash it. After that , I decided extra blankets are a must.

Command strips . If only I had a dollar for each of the command strips I used this school year, I’d be paying off my student loans right now.

At least 3 towels . This ties back to laundry day. There are some weeks where it’s hard to do laundry and having a couple of extra towels is pretty nice.

Comfortable clothes . I brought so many cute clothes and ended up wearing maybe half of them. Leggings, t shirts, sweatpants and sweatshirts are the way to go.

A p lanner . If I don’t write my assignments in my planner , then I forget about them sometimes. Having a planner is awesome for writing in due dates, events, etc.