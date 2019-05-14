An Official List of College Must-Haves
May 14, 2019
As an incoming freshman in college, I had no idea what to bring with me. I probably spent hours trying to figure out what I should and shouldn’t bring. Now that I will be entering my second year of college, I’ve gotten a pretty good idea of things that I must have on hand at all times. Below I’ve shared 12 things I think everyone should have while living on a college campus!
- Shower shoes and a shower bag. I’d hope this would be an obvious one, but shower shoes are a must-have, especially when you share a bathroom with many other people. I purchased a shower bag instead of a plastic caddy, and it was one of the best decisions I’ve made. I can hang it up on the hooks, so it doesn’t touch the ground and it’s easy to store.
- Spare re-usable water bottles. I’m beginning to think my water bottles get up and leave. I’m queen at losing my water bottles, so having many of them is a must.
- An extra set of sheets and pillow cases. Doing laundry is such a hassle sometimes. Having an extra set is so convenient when you need to change your sheets but don’t have time to do laundry.
- A fan. Not only is it nice to sleep at a colder temperature, but a fan blocks out a lot of the noise from people outside or in the hall. Living in the dorms can be pretty noisy sometimes, but it’s nothing a fan can’t fix.
- Clorox wipes. I’ve used Clorox wipes for cleaning almost everything in my dorm. If you spill, use a Clorox wipe. Dust? Use a Clorox wipe. Something exploded in the microwave? Clorox wipe! You get the point.
- An umbrella. There’s nothing worse than spending time doing your hair only for it to get rained on.
- Extra blankets. I spilt an entire can of energy drink on my only blanket at the beginning of the year, and I wasn’t too happy about having to stay up late to wash it. After that, I decided extra blankets are a must.
- Command strips. If only I had a dollar for each of the command strips I used this school year, I’d be paying off my student loans right now.
- At least 3 towels. This ties back to laundry day. There are some weeks where it’s hard to do laundry and having a couple of extra towels is pretty nice.
- Comfortable clothes. I brought so many cute clothes and ended up wearing maybe half of them. Leggings, t shirts, sweatpants and sweatshirts are the way to go.
- A planner. If I don’t write my assignments in my planner, then I forget about them sometimes. Having a planner is awesome for writing in due dates, events, etc.
- Paper plates. Paper plates will make your life 10x easier, I promise. I wish someone could have prepared me for the number of times I’ve done dishes this school year. Having paper plates around is a definite must.
