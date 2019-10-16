Why I’m Okay with the Cubs’ Decision about Joe Maddon

Well folks, as golf comes to an end, I’ll be getting back to weekly Tack blogging. It has been a busy fall; school is flying by. As I like to say, we are on the homestretch now. The future of the golf program is looking bright. Once they cut my dead weight, the sky is the limit for this program. BV football had the comeback of the century in the home opener. Iowa beat ISU and my prediction was right on. Iowa’s experience prevailed in the end.

The Cubs did not extend Joe Maddon’s contract, something that was frowned upon by many Cubs fans for good reason. He brought a World Series to an organization that was “cursed” and hadn’t won in 108 years. He will go down in history positively as he should. I was and have been a firm critic of Joe; his bullpen management was lackluster and his inability to play the same line-up two days in a row frustrated me and limited the team. I am a firm believer in putting the best team on the field as much as possible. Joe was a player’s coach and he was huge in getting Ben Zobrist, who had the biggest hit in Cubs history. I am thankful for everything Joe did, but the change was needed.

At the same time, maybe, Joe is who the Cubs need. Before he got there, the team was terrible. He turned it around, well, he and Theo. A similar thing happened to Nebraska. Bo Pelini won 9 games every year. They fired him and they have not been successful at all since.

For the rest of MLB postseason, I see the Astros vs. the Dodgers, and I do not see how the Astros can be stopped. I cannot wait to watch the Yankees vs. the Astros in the American League Championship Series. I think this series will go seven games. The Dodgers, on the other hand, will take care of whomever they play in the NLCS.

Thanks for reading and tune in next week for my early season NFL report.

#moosestrong