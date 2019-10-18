Best Cartoon’s for the 90’s Babies 

Every Saturday and Sunday morning I would wake up early and run into the living room, prepared to fight my brother for the remote to the TV. Sitting on the couch for hours, I would watch the cartoons that were playing on our family television and every 30 minutes I would switch off the remote with my brother, so we could enjoy the show of our choice. In no particular order, some of the cartoons that I enjoyed watching as a kid (most of which I still enjoy) are as follows:

Dragon Tales . Whenever Max and Emmy put their hands on the enchanted dragon scale, I felt like I was being transported to Dragon Land , with them. As a kid who liked to sing and enjoyed shows involving mythical creatures, I found myself watching Dragon Tales every time it was on TV.

Caillou. Almost every memory I have as a kid on a Saturday morning involved watching Caillou! Although the TV show didn’t involve magical creat ures that sang, it did have a kid who loved to spend time with his friends and family and used his imagination in every episode.

Cyberchase . Cyberchase was one of my favorite cartoons growing up because it featured three kids who worked together to fight off an enemy. As a 5-year-old, nothing interested me more than seeing other kids fight off a villain without the help of their parents or other adults. They were who I wanted to be!

Rugrats. Rugrats will always be a part of my childhood identity. With the show running a total of 13 years, I enjoyed watching the adult-like bab ies solve problems and go on adventures, every Sunday morning.

The Powerpuff Girls . Yup. It’s a classic. The Powerpuff Girls w ere my first real exposure to “girl power” on television, and I couldn’t get enough of it! From being the strongest and most powerful characters on the show, Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup , were my idols as a young girl.