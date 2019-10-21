Cheap, Easy, and Comfortable: Halloween Style

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Many college students take pleasure in celebrating the spirit of Halloween. This calls for decorating dorm doors, and enjoying or dissing everything pumpkin (spice) when #spookyszn rolls around. Another popular tradition is dressing up for Halloween! Costumes can make or break a student’s mojo when it comes time for that university costume party. Finding the perfect, comfortable, affordable, and thoughtful costume is the challenge. “This is terribly uncomfortable,” is something Sarah Sanderson from the classic Halloween movie Hocus Pocus would never say to these Halloween costume ideas!

The easiest costumes are the ones you do not have to pay for. Using makeup can transform a person from campus material to spooky chic in little to no time. Two of the simplest makeup costumes to beauty blend your way into are a scarecrow or a cat.

Paint your nose black and draw on some whiskers with makeup, then pair that with a black top and pants if you so desire. Turning yourself into a scarecrow is just as simple. Draw lines with eyeliner to extend your sowed mouth, add blush for rosy cheeks, and lastly, paint on your nose.

This look is best paired with a straw hat, flannel, and overalls. How you dress up these two ideas are entirely up to you!

Second best to not paying for a Halloween costume is spending less than $10. Storm Lake’s Walmart has almost every costume idea you could think of. Whether you want to be elaborate or more modest, with your attire, Walmart has the variety of head bands, and accessories you can pair with clothes of your choice for under $10. Most face masks are under $10 as well, although the more decorated ones tend to be higher prices, at $12 -$25.

For just under $10 at $9.98, Walmart holds a variety of simple costumes. With ideas such as pirates, angels, demons, medical attire, and even Disney characters like Nala from The Lion King and Mrs. Incredible from The Incredibles, Walmart has it all in adult sizes. As seen in the photos shown, all of the costumes seem to be of a relaxed style. If you’re seeking comfort but intend to dress true to your character, these costumes are the way to go.

Third best is simply to buy a costume under $20. If you venture into the flashy costume shops in Sioux City or Des Moines, the price tags can easily scare you away!

Walmart here in town, however, has a variety to choose from under $20.

A few I noted were Bob Ross, a Fake News costume, and for those who are extremely laid back, animal character onesies.

Many of these costumes come in every size, so no worries there! These costumes provide the perfect fit for those who want to dress up more elaborately while saving money. The soft, flexible onesies provide an awesome alternative if you want a more laid back look.

These Halloween costume ideas help make, and not break, BV students’ mojos when it comes time for that costume party. Dressing up is always fun, and this year, you can have a costume that is cheap, easy and comfortable.

And as Lucy from It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown said, “A person should always choose a costume which is in direct contrast to her own personality.”