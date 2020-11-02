Enter, the first castle of Hey, Listen. Since it’s World 1-4 and you’ve made it to my reviewing dungeon, make sure to jump over me and my fireballs at the end of this column and drop the ax on my bridge to save the Princess.

That’s a Super Mario Bros. reference of course, for those born before 1985. Unlike me.

Today’s column takes us to a Galaxy Far, Far Away, and the long-past year of 2003!

After the lukewarm receptions of The Phantom Menace, and Attack of the Clones, George Lucas and co. realized the three-year jump between the second Prequel film and the upcoming Revenge of the Sith finale to the trilogy required more world-building.

Jumping from the start of the Clone Wars, first mentioned back in A New Hope in 1977, to the very end would be staggering for fans, so the first of two Clone Wars based series was invented in 2003 to bridge the gap.

It also had the fine task of becoming the first Star Wars television show since the infamous Ewoks spin-off of 1985. How the bar was set so high, scientists are still trying to figure out to this day.

Anyway, the show is my favorite thing of all-time. Not even a hyperbole. Prepare for a fanboy.





For a piece of Star Wars media to easily top my “favorite” list within the franchise is no small statement for a series I’ve loved and grown up with from birth. I put the old VHS tapes of the Original trilogy released in ‘98 to good use.

The series was put in the hands of famed director Genndy Tartakobsky, also known as the creator of Samurai Jack, Dexter’s Laboratory, and who played an influential role in The Powerpuff Girls and Batman: The Animated Series.

The series’ signature style ripped straight from Samurai Jack into the Star Wars galaxy is shown full display in both style and presentation.

Lasting around four to six minutes on average, each of the 25 “minisodes” as they’re called feature short bursts of explosive action. And it’s amazing.

The show pulls no punches in displaying the full force of The Clone Wars and provides a critical link for the three-year war that isn’t displayed within the films.

Anakin and Obi-Wan, the latter who is voiced by James Arnold Taylor in his first role as the character and he copies Ewan McGregor almost uncannily, receive respective respect.

The Prequels are often chastised for a lack of chemistry and an unbelievable bond between the two deuteragonists, but we’re provided an opportunity to see more of them in action together.

Alongside them, Yoda, Kit Fisto, Luminara Undulim, Shaak Ti, Barriss Offee, and ESPECIALLY Mace Windu have dedicated episodes to their prowess in battle, and what it’ll take to win the war.

As mentioned, just watch Mace do his thing. This is by far my favorite scene.

However, the villains get their chance to shine as well.

The relationship between Count Dooku and Emperor Palpatine is still around, but the series also adds in Asajj Ventress and General Grievous, where the latter’s introduction is easily the best representation of an underutilized character.

The over-the-top set pieces and overpowered force powers eliminate any need for politics and slow meandering episodes; it’s the lightning pacing that keeps it entertaining throughout.

The lack of much voice acting also gives the beautiful orchestral score Star Wars and John Williams are known for the chance to shine as well, from Across the Stars to The Imperial March.

I’ve always preferred this series to what comes next, and the 2008 CGI Clone Wars series beloved by many, but it doesn’t share the same nostalgia to me.

Compared to the future, the 2003 series is far more consistent with the original continuity now dubbed “Legends”, and introduces a far more realistic evolution of the characters including our main focus in Anakin.

The best part is you can watch the full series on YouTube right now if I’ve convinced you. Go on, it’s absolutely worth it.

That’s all for the main column this week. Here’s my list of recommendations for you, and please send yours my way!

A Game You Should Play: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 1 and 2. The KOTOR series contains some of the best writing in all of gaming with lovable characters and plot twists abound. If they were movies in the mainline series, it’d be hailed as superior to The Empire Strikes Back.

A Movie You Should Watch: The Big Lebowski, starring John Goodman and Jeff Bridges. “We WANT ze MONEY Lebowski.”

A Show You Should Binge: Archer is basically Austin Powers made for TV, with every spy parody tropes taking digs at the 007/Bond movie Franchise. “LANA!”

What You Should Listen To: Queen’s Greatest Hits album Vol. 1 and 2. You’ll enjoy hit after hit and chronicle the lives of Roger May, Brian Taylor, John Deacon, and Freddie Mercury up until his sad passing. A rollercoaster of some of the greatest songs ever recorded.

What You Should Read: The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, and the rest of Douglas Adam’s wacky space series. Absolutely absurd and hilarious.

Life Advice: “Attitude is the difference between an ordeal and an adventure.”

That’s all for this week! Make sure to check out last week’s episode of The Entertainment Hour for more in-depth discussion! This week Mason, Diego, and I discuss the Microsoft acquisition of Bethesda, next-gen console decisions, decisions, and The Rock as Black Adam.

On the hot seat for the next edition of Hey, Listen, we’ll be mid “spooky season” and the Zombies will be on the hunt. In a pub over in England, Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, and co. hold up in The Winchester in one of my favorite comedy films of all time, Shaun of the Dead.

And now you’ve made it to the end and defeated me! THANK YOU *Insert Reader Name Here*.

BUT OUR PRINCESS IS IN ANOTHER CASTLE!

Until next time, stay healthy, and “Thank you so much a-for-to reading my column!”