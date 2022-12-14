College: Making the Most of Four Years

Life experiences are one of the biggest things to be gained when looking into college. As a first-year student, I wanted to find a school that would provide me with opportunities to see the world and experience different things. Sitting in a classroom can only teach you so much; going out and seeing real-world scenarios can make you a valuable employee. Luckily for me, I ended up in a place that provided me with that opportunity. Looking back as a senior now, I am glad I have taken advantage of every travel opportunity Buena Vista University has provided me with.

[Review of major trips/experiences that I have had the opportunity to take part in]

Phoenix Arizona Sports Business Trip

This trip took place early in my first year of college when I still did not know what I wanted to do with my life. Although I was pursuing my business major, I did not truly know what I wanted to do with it yet. This trip started out as a reason to leave Iowa during the winter months and go somewhere warmer. I did not plan to learn much, but I was in fact interested in a cheap trip to Phoenix. Little did I know, the trip would majorly impact me and help me figure out what I wanted to do with my future early on.

The trip consisted of ten days to visit all the major sports teams and organizations around the Phoenix area. This included the Arizona Diamondbacks and Coyotes, Phoenix Suns, Ping Golf, Arizona State, and Phoenix Rising FC. During these visits, we talked to the management team from ticket sales and asked various questions about their journeys, such as how they got to where they are now. This trip I signed up for as a freshman, originally to get out of school, became the cause for changing my major to Sports Business.

March Madness Media Help

After a brief break from trips due to Covid-19, I then hopped on the next opportunity to go out on another trip. An opportunity to go to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for March Madness presented itself. I once again took advantage of this and took the flight over for the tournament. We worked with personnel at Duquesne University and helped in the tournament’s media department. Rubbing shoulders with greats like Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, and Terrell Owens opened my eyes to the fact that they are people like me. They are celebrities but they once were in similar shoes.

Minnesota Vikings Media Internship

This is an experience that I am currently still in exposure to. This opportunity is offered to all BV students. Any student can do this internship every school year. The job involves work within the media field including setting up the media booth, working the welcome desk, and transcribing interviews. This is given to two or three students and can boost a resume early in your career.

During my time at Buena Vista, I have learned a lot from each of these experiences. The biggest takeaway from these past four years is that the saying, “it is about who you know,” is not completely true. I think a better way to put this is, “It is about who knows you.” Getting off campus, and going on trips, new experiences, and internships can get your name out. These factors put you in the front of someone’s mind when a job opportunity pops up.