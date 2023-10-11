A+New+Virtual+Care+and+Counselor+on+Campus

After a few weeks of classes without an on-site counselor, Jan Perrien has taken on this role. Alongside a new counselor, BVU has switched its online counseling provider.

With so many new changes, including a merger of health and counseling services, students may wonder what resources are available to them.

Former Vice President of Student Success, Heather Black, described the new virtual care app, Timely Care, that the campus has adopted. “You can do yoga, a guided yoga session, or [a] guided meditation session, and then it also has the health pieces too. So, you can do your physical health [and] you can do a doctor’s on-demand appointment. I know some students have already taken advantage of that.”

Timely Care allows students to meet with specialists who are available 24/7.

In addition to using Timely Care, Perrin encourages students to meet with her in person to work through mental battles.

“It’s just a matter of knowing where to go and who to talk to, and I commend anybody that walks through a counselor’s door and say, hey, I need to just run this through. I need to just tell you what’s going on.”

The first step is always the most difficult but seeing students improve and be able to work through and triumph over hardships is what Perrien loves the most about her work. She wants every student to be able to get the help they need, whether it be in person or online. With midterms coming up, it is crucial for students to know when and where help is available.