Hot+Dish+literary+magazine+submissions+open

Buena Vista student editors will serve up the newest issue of the literary magazine Hot Dish by the end of the semester, and recently announced they extended submission deadline to March 14.

Dr. Anna Formichella, the magazine’s faculty advisor, is optimistic this change will lead to a more robust magazine. “We currently have as many submissions as we had total last year, and we’re still, you know, a month … out from the deadline,” she said.

The literary magazine has gone through some changes over time. BVU used to have a literary magazine, FACES, which featured student work, but according to Formichella, “Seven or eight years ago, another faculty member started Hot Dish Magazine, which was for high school students exclusively.” Due to waning interest and lack of submissions, Formichella and the student editors decided to open Hot Dish to both college and high school submissions, making it a collective endeavor

Another change this year is the magazine’s accepting visual art submissions. Nathan Johnson, student editor for Hot Dish, said, “Along with this new submission type comes a new type of editor.” Nova Garcia, a student artist, also joined the editorial team to help with the new visual art submissions. Johnson added that last year’s issue contained student submitted poetry, short stories, and even song lyrics. This year they also hope to get submissions of art and photography.

Students who are interested in submitting their own original creative works can find more submission details on the magazine’s website or check out some of Hot Dish’s older publications at hotdishmagazine.com.