Season 4 of The Chosen is Coming Soon…and it’s Free to Everyone?

The Chosen, a popular Christian-themed television show following the ministry of Jesus Christ, will soon debut its fourth season. The show’s first season, which first premiered in 2019, begins by following the story of Mary Magdalene, who eventually comes into contact with Jesus of Nazareth and has demons cast out of her. From here, viewers watch on as Jesus, over the course of the first and second seasons, begins to gather his disciples and reveal himself as the Messiah.

As the show has gained popularity, a common question may be asked: “Where can I find it?”

While The Chosen’s first season is on Netflix, as of the writing of this article, seasons two and three do not accompany it. There are other avenues for viewers to watch the show, such as various faith-themed streaming services. However, the team behind The Chosen made an executive decision that few shows or streaming services would consider: its own app, which is under the same name as the show.

The Chosen app allows anyone to watch the show for free. No accounts or subscription services are required; simply download the app and begin watching. The app also allows users to download episodes for later viewing.

Compared to current streaming services, it is no question that a show being presented in this format already makes it an outlier when compared to other shows on the market. As a crowdfunded show, the support of the public allows them to continue to release the show for free for viewers, with their website stating that they hope to get the show up to 1 billion views. That’s right, billion, with a “b.”

With the move to make the show entirely free for the entire world, on top of being available in more languages, it can be easy to begin to question why more shows don’t do the same. Obviously, the popularity of this show doesn’t mean that Netflix or Disney+ will follow suit, but it doesn’t mean that we can’t hope that we may see something similar in the future with other crowdfunded projects.

Season four of The Chosen is expected to release sometime in either early January or February 2024. Before releasing on the app for streaming, season four will appear in theaters, according to MovieGuide.

Check out the trailer for Season 4 of The Chosen.