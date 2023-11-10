Bidding Farewell and Looking Ahead: The EFS Program

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity BVU has given me and the rest of the first-generation students. It’s nice to know that they care about first-generation students and that they have the scholarship to help us, and I’m sad that some people might not have this,” said Vianney Medina-Sanchez, a freshman elementary education student and Education for Service scholar, about the sudden decision to discontinue the EFS program, making her cohort the sixth and last.

Read more about the discontinuation of the Education for Service program here.