Bidding Farewell and Looking Ahead: The EFS Program

Joceline Medina, Co-Editor in ChiefNovember 10, 2023
Kosuke Fukuda

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity BVU has given me and the rest of the first-generation students. It’s nice to know that they care about first-generation students and that they have the scholarship to help us, and I’m sad that some people might not have this,” said Vianney Medina-Sanchez, a freshman elementary education student and Education for Service scholar, about the sudden decision to discontinue the EFS program, making her cohort the sixth and last.

Read more about the discontinuation of the Education for Service program here.
About the Contributors
Joceline Medina, Co-Editor in Chief
I’m Joceline, a senior, digital media major, and this year’s Co-Editor in Chief. This will be my fourth year writing for The Tack! When I’m not writing, I’m listening to music or hanging out with my cat, Frankie. Besides The Tack, I’m the secretary for the International Club as well as a mentor through the BVU Mentorship program. I hope to make an impact with my writing!
Kosuke Fukuda, Staff
Hey! I’m Kosuke. I’m a junior with a major in digital media and a minor in business. I am an international student at BVU from Tokyo, Japan. I am the social media director for the International Club, I played basketball at BVU, and I am working at Crush, the burger shop on campus. I would love to inform and entertain people through my writing. 
