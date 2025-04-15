Designing a future: Isabela Lopez turns heritage into inspiration 

In her sunlit, mustard-yellow bedroom filled with the earthy scent of houseplants, Isabela Lopez leans over her latest creation—a vibrant digital illustration inspired by papel picado, the intricate Mexican paper banners. For the Buena Vista University sophomore, graphic design isn’t just a major—it’s a bridge between her Mexican roots and her future in the U.S., each stroke of color a testament to her journey.

A journey through art

Lopez was born in Pinos, Zacatecas, Mexico, before her family relocated to Storm Lake, Iowa, when she was a child. Her father had immigrated earlier for work, with the family following years later. “At first, we were just here to visit, but my parents ended up liking us all being together,” she recalled.

As the eldest of three sisters, Lopez took on early responsibilities. “I had to figure things out first – the language, the schools,” she said. “You pretend you know what you’re doing so your siblings have it easier.”

At Buena Vista University, Lopez discovered graphic design through an introductory course. “When I was taking ARTD 190 here at BVU, it felt right,” Lopez said, her eyes lighting up.

Influences

Lopez’s artistic interest began earlier at Storm Lake High School under art teachers Jessica Huss and Libby Whyte. “I don’t think I fully realized I wanted to pursue art till I met them… they not only pushed me, but they encouraged me to keep making art,” she said.

“I remember thinking, ‘She is a keeper, and I can’t wait to see what she has to create!’” Huss said. “What makes her outstanding in the classroom is her ability to adapt, learn, listen, and take advice. She inquires to become better.”

Lopez’s mother, Ernestina, also played a significant role. Lopez said, “My mom has also always told me to pursue what makes me happy, that I should look for something that I will enjoy doing for the rest of my life, not just doing something for the money.”

In honor of her native country, she often incorporates Mexican cultural elements into her designs. A recent six-word memoir project featured family photos framed by papel picado-style cutouts using distinctive color choices.

“The colors I used were all based on colors from Mexico, such as the Mexican pink that reminded me of the tunas [prickly pears] I would eat as a child, and a teal blue reminiscing of the peltre [pewter] cups you can find all over Mexico,” Lopez explained while her eyes remained glued to the screen in front of her.

She added, “I tend to draw a lot of inspiration from things in my life, my family, and other artists from my culture.”

An uncertain future

Despite her academic and artistic achievements, Lopez watches with growing unease as U.S. immigration policies shift around her. Lopez—a legal green card holder—has been left feeling anxious when it comes to recent proposals to expand social media surveillance for green card and citizenship applicants.

“A lot of it feels like they can take what people might post and like and use it against them. They can often be taken out of context and now can be used against people,” Lopez said.

“I’ve always wanted to live here in the U.S., to stay here for a while. I wanted to get a good education, a good job, and help my family, much of what an average American citizen might want,” she added.

She continued: “I’ve lived here for the better part of 14 years, made so many memories, met amazing people, and made many wonderful friends. Though I might not have been born here, this really feels like home.” She paused, then added, “I’m scared that one day I might be asked to leave, even though my family and I came here legally.”

The Trump administration has put a pause on processing certain green card applications as part of its push for stricter immigration screening. This has left many like Lopez wondering about their futures.

“The more time passes under this administration, the more it feels like they might start to also get rid of people who came here ‘legally,'” Lopez said, making air quotes with her fingers.

“Even though so many people say, ‘It’s fine if you come the legal way,’ it feels very hypocritical and backwards at times,” she added.

With crossed arms, Lopez continued, “It’s been harder … seeing people justify certain actions that have been taken. Many of us who are here just want the same thing as anyone else, something better for our families.”

What scares her most, though, isn’t just the policy shifts—it’s the thought of losing the life she’s built. “I’ve just feared leaving the people I’ve met here behind,” she admitted. “Nothing scares me more than that. I treasure the friends I have and the connections I’ve made more than anything else, my family too, of course.”

She leaned back in her mesh office chair: “I know that, regardless of whether I go back to Mexico, I’ll continue to strive and work hard, just like I would here. Like my mom says, ‘You must find a way, never giving up. So long as you put in the effort and don’t give up, you will be where you want.'”

American roots

The aroma of steaming red tamales fills the Lopez kitchen as Isabela and Daniela, Lopez’s sister, navigate around their oak table, their elbows brushing in the cramped space. Between bites of their mother’s labor-intensive dish, the sisters show each other their latest artwork.

Daniela, a Storm Lake High School senior, will enroll at BVU this fall and is set to major in graphic design. “Isa is one of the people I take inspiration from,” Daniela admitted with a small smile. She added, “I’m pretty sure that I started drawing before her, but I love the fact that I got to see her process growing up.”

The Lopez roots grow deeper—one semester, one sketch, and one shared meal at a time.