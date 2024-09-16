The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online
The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online
The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online
Categories:

BVU ‘glows’ crazy

Carter Soyer and Lauren McCoy
September 16, 2024

SAB hosted a “Neon Foam Party” at central campus between Lage and the Science Center Saturday, September 7, 2024. Two large cannons shot out a stream of glow foam soaking students and covering the ground in a sea of neon bubbles.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Feature
The BVU marching band plays at the first football game of the year on September 7, 2024. Evan Pierce is on the drum set and Kyle Norris on trumpet.
BVU marching band
The USS Savannah at sea. Photo provided by Phoebe Feis.
A hero on the field and at sea
Captain Darrell R. Lindsey pictured in front of a plane. Photo provided by Phoebe Feis
Freedom's hero, 80 years on
What's in a logo?
What's in a logo?
Broken branches, broken legacy
Broken branches, broken legacy
Joan Curbow: The ultimate Beaver
Joan Curbow: The ultimate Beaver
About the Contributors
Carter Soyer
Carter Soyer, Editor-in-Chief
Hello! My name is Carter Soyer, and I am a junior from Glidden, Iowa. I am majoring in Digital Media. Along with being involved in the Tack I am a part of SAB, BVTV, and KBVU. Telling stories elates me and I can't wait to see what stories of BVU I uncover next. Thank you!  
Lauren McCoy
Lauren McCoy, Graphics Editor
Hi, I’m Lauren McCoy, I’m a senior from Kansas City. I’m a digital media major, graphic design minor, and I stand by my passion for design and presentation. I’m always busy, but there’s always time to tell some good stories! 