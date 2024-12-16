This photo documentary discusses the topic of civil discourse and what it looks like around BVU.
Categories:
Civility not hostility: Civil discourse 101
Carter Soyer and Jaxon Van Pelt • December 16, 2024
0
More to Discover
About the Contributors
Carter Soyer, Editor-in-Chief
Hello! My name is Carter Soyer, and I am a junior from Glidden, Iowa. I am majoring in Digital Media. Along with being involved in the Tack I am a part of SAB, BVTV, and KBVU. Telling stories elates me and I can't wait to see what stories of BVU I uncover next. Thank you!
Jaxon Van Pelt, Sports Editor
My name is Jaxon Van Pelt, and I am a senior at BVU. I am a Business and Digital Media double major. I am on the baseball team here at Buena Vista and I enjoy sports, video games, and movies. I also enjoy sports broadcasting and podcasting.