The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online
The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online
The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online
Categories:

Civility not hostility: Civil discourse 101

Carter Soyer and Jaxon Van PeltDecember 16, 2024

This photo documentary discusses the topic of civil discourse and what it looks like around BVU.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Feature
The 168th Infantry Regiment (Iowa National Guard) Memorial at Monte Pantano, the place Holaday died. Photo provided by Phoebe Feis.
'Tis the season to remember
Cycling on empty: Storm Lake's biking reality
Cycling on empty: Storm Lake's biking reality
Where victory lives forever
Where victory lives forever
Emma Chase: From athlete & student to coach & employee
Emma Chase: From athlete & student to coach & employee
Mixing drinks and degrees: Addyson Down's story
Mixing drinks and degrees: Addyson Down's story
Luke Hatchitt: Targets in his sight
Luke Hatchitt: Targets in his sight
About the Contributors
Carter Soyer
Carter Soyer, Editor-in-Chief
Hello! My name is Carter Soyer, and I am a junior from Glidden, Iowa. I am majoring in Digital Media. Along with being involved in the Tack I am a part of SAB, BVTV, and KBVU. Telling stories elates me and I can't wait to see what stories of BVU I uncover next. Thank you!  
Jaxon Van Pelt
Jaxon Van Pelt, Sports Editor
My name is Jaxon Van Pelt, and I am a senior at BVU. I am a Business and Digital Media double major. I am on the baseball team here at Buena Vista and I enjoy sports, video games, and movies. I also enjoy sports broadcasting and podcasting.