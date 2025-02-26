Berry good: Smoothie bowls take over campus

As the new semester began and students started adjusting to their new class schedule and getting back into their routines, the new debut of a brand-new item on ‘The Underground’ menu came to BVU. This new menu item is smoothie acai bowls.

The smoothie bowl offers two different bases. Dragon fruit and the regular acai along with toppings like shredded coconut, peanut butter, chocolate chips and more. There is also an option fresh fruit to be served on top like bananas, strawberries, and raspberries.

When the new item was introduced to the menu, students were already starting to line up the day the smoothie acai bowls came out.

Sodexo worker and BVU student, Elaine Prose, said, “The first day was interesting. We didn’t open right away. We didn’t open till 9 a.m. but now we open at eight in the morning. We ran out of the acai base, but it was fun, and I really enjoyed it.”

Prose added that on the first day, there were about 15-20 people standing in line waiting to try the new smoothie bowls. “People came to try the new smoothie bowls that day. I think they sell better than the salad and burrito bowls. We’d probably sell 1-2 salad bowls a day and we sell 5-7 acai bowls a day,” said Prose.

According to Prose the most popular bowl she sees BVU students getting is the ‘Indulgence Bowl’ which comes with the acai base. Its toppings include strawberries, bananas, mini chocolate chips, chocolate drizzle, peanut butter drizzle, and rice crisps.

BVU students were given a variety of options, but the majority vote went to adding the smoothie bowls.

Freshman Alani Castro, said, “I like the ‘Indulgence Bowl’. It’s really good and very favorable. I like that they put a lot of ingredients in the bowl like peanut butter and chocolate.”

Unlike other students, Castro waited a bit before she tried the new smoothie bowls. “I waited a little bit because I wasn’t sure if it was worth the money but now, I think it was a good addition. I go too many times,” said Castro.

While the burrito bowls offered students a different dining from the Serve students enjoyed more of a variety in options.

Junior Addisyn Korlesk, said, “I only had the burrito bowls once or twice and although I thought they were good and filling, I personally prefer a smoothie bowl more. It fits my needs a lot more.”

As new menu items enter, some old items must leave. With the addition of the new smoothie bowls, students had to say bye to the burrito bowls and salad bowls. Transitioning new items into a menu can sometimes be difficult or overwhelming. While the smoothie bowls have gone over well, some students like Castro miss the burrito bowls.

“They should bring them back. I just miss having something like ‘Pancheros’ which is a Mexican American restaurant,” said Castro.

There were different opinions on the pricing of the smoothie bowls. The price of a smoothie bowl is $8.99 without tax, but $9.62 with tax.

“To be honest, they could be lower because of the size. I think it’s kind of small,” said Castro.

Overall, the addition of the açai smoothie bowls has received positive feedback from students and offered more variety campus dining.