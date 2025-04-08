Behind the controller: Albert Rassavong’s journey 

In the ever-evolving world of collegiate esports Albert (“Alby”) Rassavong is the constant force helping drive students at Buena Vista University to gain a competitive edge. As the Assistant Director of Esports, he has helped build a thriving program and fostered a community where student-athletes can shine in both the game and in life.

Since 2023 the Buena Vista University esports program has seen continuous growth both in recruits and competitive showings this school year. Players attribute much of that success to Rassavong.

Rassavong grew up in Akron, Ohio living there until going to Des Moines where he finished high school.

“So honestly, I wanted to be a basketball player. So, coming out of high school, I made it to state my senior year. I was pretty solid, all-conference, decent, thought I could play D2, D1, low D1, try to go to JUCO. I ended up playing at a JUCO for a semester and actually ended up getting cut because I got injured,” said Rassavong. This made him drop out of college, leading to him pondering on what to do after.

Soon, he was recruited by a community college in Waterloo, Iowa not for basketball, but for exceptional skill in the game “League of Legends.”

“Through that journey, I didn’t think I was going to get through college. I didn’t like college at all, because I dropped out three times. I dropped out from two major colleges and one community college. And I was like, maybe community college isn’t for me, maybe college at all isn’t for me,” said Rassavong.

These challenges were steppingstones to reaching something he can truly be proud of and feel accomplished.

Rassavong said, “My biggest dream is to positively impact students, especially those from backgrounds like mine. I dropped out of college, grew up in a poor gang-violent community, and attended a low-performing school in Iowa. In the face of these challenges, I want to show kids they can succeed. Esports became a platform where I can make a positive change and encourage other to believe in themselves.”

Rassavong eventually joined the BVU esports coaching staff and has helped grow both in numbers and completive edge.

Rassavong said, “I think we just recruited better players from the right places, with set guidelines, and established solid contract of what the program should look like. Honestly, we got lucky with the right people.”

Something that Rassavong emphasized when recruiting student athletes was their coachability, “I look for people who want to grow and are coachable, because if someone isn’t willing to be coached, it’s hard to help them improve,” said Rassavong.

Carter Griego, a junior and member of the esports team who was recruited by Rassavong, said, “Alby visited Marshalltown Community College for a recruitment visit, four-year colleges often meet with teams to see if anyone’s interested. I was drawn to this place because it was the only one that accepted all my credits.”

Some of the achievements that Rassavong has acquired through out his time at BVU include nominations for The Rising Star Award and Game Changer award in Columbus, Ohio, and current nominations for Commissioner of the Year, Tournament Organizer for the Year, and Team Member of the year, for the EsportU award in Arlington, Texas.

“Looking back at last year, the program wasn’t as great as it is this year, and I am very proud of the students for their adaptability of being able to pick up on my ideals,” said Rassavong.

Rassavong’s love for both the competition and the coaching aspect of esports make him a vital part of BVU’s esport program with his for its continued growth while being the amazing program it is.

“For me, it’s about continuing to impact lives and being the best I can be. I’m working on my master’s and expanding my skills in areas like communication, digital media, and videography. I’m spread across many fields,” said Rassavong.

Albert (Alby) Rassavong strives to continue to help and improve student experience at the Buena Vista University esports program and hopes to inspire many people to continue their journey.