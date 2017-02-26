Dance Team to Perform at the Iowa Energy Basketball Game

Arts & Life

Alyssa Donnelly | Assistant A&L Editor

The Dance Team will be heading to Des Moines on Thursday February 23, 2017 to perform at the Iowa Energy Basketball Game at 7 pm in the Wells Fargo Arena. This is the first time the Buena Vista Dance Team has been asked to perform for the Iowa Energy, and may not be the last.

Senior Dance Captain, Janice Timmerman has shared some excitement from the girl’s hard work to perform.

“We have been preparing and practicing since January when we choreographed our own pom routine,” Timmerman said.

The Iowa Energy is apart of the National Basketball Association Development League (NBA Development League). The Iowa Energy staff reached out to have Buena Vista’s Dance Team perform.

“It gives us an opportunity to showcase talent and perform away from our home crowd. While also getting both Buena Vista University’s name out there and then also our Dance Team as well,” Timmerman said.

Students, and anyone else wishing to go can buy tickets through the facebook page ‘Buena Vista University Dance Team’. The event has a link to buy tickets at a discounted rate.

LINK TO TICKETS: www.groupmatics.events/event/BVDT

Tickets are $10 and must be ordered before the game in order to receive the group rate.

Photo courtesy of BV Dance Team