Student Organization Partners with Storm Lake Police for Active Shooter Event

Storm Lake Police Department Assistant Chief of Police Chris Cole helped lead the active shooter training.

Mason McGrew, Assistant Multimedia Editor
May 2, 2018
Filed under News

On April 25, leaders of the Buena Vista University student organization S.A.V.E. (Students Against a Violent Environment) partnered with the Storm Lake Police Department to host an active shooter event on campus. The goal was to educate attendees about what to do to protect yourself and others in an active shooter situation. The Tack multimedia team talked to organizers and attendees about the event.

