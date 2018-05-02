Student Organization Partners with Storm Lake Police for Active Shooter Event

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On April 25, leaders of the Buena Vista University student organization S.A.V.E. (Students Against a Violent Environment) partnered with the Storm Lake Police Department to host an active shooter event on campus. The goal was to educate attendees about what to do to protect yourself and others in an active shooter situation. The Tack multimedia team talked to organizers and attendees about the event.