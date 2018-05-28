The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online

Mental State

Tyler Brunner, Contributing Writer
May 28, 2018
Recently, Governor Kim Reynolds passed the complex needs bill to expand the current state of
mental health treatment. Yet, from a Des Moines Register poll that surveyed 801 individuals,
over 2/3 say Iowa is in a mental health crisis. This podcast, Mental State, was created to see
how others around Iowa, professionals, professors, and family members, think about Iowa’s
current mental health, and where Iowa’s future lies in helping it’s 600,000 individuals living with
a mental illness.

