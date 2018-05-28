Recently, Governor Kim Reynolds passed the complex needs bill to expand the current state of

mental health treatment. Yet, from a Des Moines Register poll that surveyed 801 individuals,

over 2/3 say Iowa is in a mental health crisis. This podcast, Mental State, was created to see

how others around Iowa, professionals, professors, and family members, think about Iowa’s

current mental health, and where Iowa’s future lies in helping it’s 600,000 individuals living with

a mental illness.