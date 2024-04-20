The+Forgotten+Member+of+the+Five+Freedoms

Hello! My name is Carter Soyer, and I am a Sophomore from Glidden, Iowa. I am majoring in Digital Media. Along with being involved in the Tack I am a part of the Psychology Club, SAB, BVTV, and KBVU. Telling stories elates me and I can’t wait to begin uncovering the stories of BVU. Thank you!
Hello! I'm Dylan Foote, the Graphics Editor for The Tack. I'm in my fourth year here at Buena Vista University working on double-majoring in Graphic Design and Studio Art with a minor in Animation. Being from Council Bluffs, IA, I am more at home in metropolitan areas, especially when it comes to inspiration for media. I have a deep interest in multimedia projects, reflecting my versatility among visual and audible mediums.