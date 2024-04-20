The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Forgotten Member of the Five Freedoms

Carter Soyer, Co-Editor-in Chief
April 18, 2024
Dylan Foote

This audio piece looks to educate on the freedom to petition. It also seeks to explain as to why this freedom is extremely important.
About the Contributors
Carter Soyer
Carter Soyer, Co-Editor-in Chief
Hello! My name is Carter Soyer, and I am a Sophomore from Glidden, Iowa. I am majoring in Digital Media. Along with being involved in the Tack I am a part of the Psychology Club, SAB, BVTV, and KBVU. Telling stories elates me and I can’t wait to begin uncovering the stories of BVU. Thank you!  
Dylan Foote
Dylan Foote, Graphics Editor
Hello! I'm Dylan Foote, the Graphics Editor for The Tack. I'm in my fourth year here at Buena Vista University working on double-majoring in Graphic Design and Studio Art with a minor in Animation. Being from Council Bluffs, IA, I am more at home in metropolitan areas, especially when it comes to inspiration for media. I have a deep interest in multimedia projects, reflecting my versatility among visual and audible mediums.
