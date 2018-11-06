The Six Most Important Girl Code Rules
November 6, 2018
Filed under Arts & Life
Feel free to ignore this article, boys. Today we’ll be talking about girl code, a set of unspoken rules that females are expected to follow. It’s basically the Dos and Don’ts of friendships. Although the list of girl code rules goes on and on, I’ll be sharing the six most important girl code rules that you definitely shouldn’t break.
- Don’t hate on girls you don’t know. There’s nothing more annoying than hearing something some girl said about you. It’s extra annoying when you’ve never talked to this person before. Don’t be that girl!
- Be honest when your girlfriend asks how she looks. This one took me awhile to learn. If your friend asks for your opinion on something whether that be her hair, makeup or outfit, BE HONEST!
- Rescue any girl you see getting hit on by a creep. Follow this rule even if you’ve never met this girl in your life. If it’s obvious this girl is uncomfortable or even if you just get bad vibes, do something.
- Ex’s, siblings and close friends are off limits unless you get permission. This is a well-known rule, yet girls still break it all the time. If you wouldn’t want your girlfriend to do something to you, then don’t do it to them.
- Don’t share secrets. Even if they may seem small or insignificant. Don’t share your girlfriend’s business!
- Don’t let a guy get between you and your friend. No matter what the situation might be. Boys aren’t ever worth losing a friendship. “Sisters before misters” is a saying for a reason!
