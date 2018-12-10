Digital Media Christmas Card 2018
December 10, 2018
Filed under Multimedia
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
We got the whole digital media department to dance to Sleigh Ride. Check out their awesome moves as they jingle all the way.
Hello everyone! My name is Kimberly Diaz and I am a Music Production major with a Digital Media minor. I am serving as the co-editor for the Multimedia...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.