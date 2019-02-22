Cru5h Trial & Error 

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Feb. 9, just a few weeks after its official opening, I had my first experience with Cru5h. Walking into the establishment, I noticed the modern décor: black and gray booths with a mustard yellow accent. The thick aroma of recent construction and the grills at work filled the air. The subtle smell of something new, resembling that of new car smell, lingered. A family was seated in high stools at a large block table as small children tapped about on the fresh linoleum floor.

After taking several minutes to evaluate the complex menu, I ordered a Cru5h Cheeseburger ($7) and a Strawberry Banana Smoothie ($6). I noticed that Cru5h exempts sales tax on the receipt. While the menu indicated I should have been charged $13, I was only charged $12.50.

I ordered my food at 6:23 p.m. and received it at 6:42, a wait of approximately twenty minutes. Considering that the restaurant was far from busy, timeliness is an area that Cru5h staff can improve upon.

Contrary to student speculation, the food is much different from Sodexo’s student meal plan.

The burger was much higher quality and the smoothie was a F’real, a prepackaged smoothie that is ready to go after a quick stir in their customized machine. The burger was thick and juicy with creamy melted cheese and topped with a lightly buttered and toasted bun. A classic American cheeseburger that leaves you satisfied.

The Menu is split into five main categories: 1) Fun on a Bun (Sandwiches); 2) B.A.D. EGG (Breakfast All Day); 3) Appz (Tasty Stuff); 4) Mexcellente (Southwest Flavors); and 5) Zerts (Sweet Treats).

The next two pages of the menu are titled “Flavor Styles” which are different combinations of toppings to put on the seven sandwich options. There are twenty-one different “Flavor Styles.” Alongside each of these flavor styles are animated stamps of characters that correlate with the creative names of each option. However, the obscure names and cartoon-like animations simply add confusion and are not at all helpful in helping the customer decide what they would like to order.

For example, one of the names of “Flavor Styles: Breakfast Styles” is “Bloody Good” with what looks to be a black and white outline of Mr. Monopoly beside it. While this is creative and fun, it in no way helps me decide what to order. Neither the animation nor the name gives any clue to what is in this sandwich, which includes: a fried or scrambled egg, brown sugar bacon, smoky bacon jam, caramelized onions, and citrus garlic aioli.

On top of this there are “Flavor Blasts,” which are just a variety of different sauces available.

Cru5h Supervisor Kathy Parker admitted that the menu can be difficult for some to read.

“A lot of times it is easier to go to the kiosk and it’ll walk you through it (the menu),” explains Parker. “When you order something, and we try to explain it, it can be a little confusing. We’re just trying to get people use to this type of menu and ordering.”

Personally, I think it’s great that Cru5h staff are open to making improvements.

The ordering system can be compared to that of McDonalds. You have the option to order at the counter or at the kiosk. The food is not brought to your table, but instead set on a heated counter top. Your order is then called out and you get it yourself.

The menu is also quite pricey, especially for college students. For example, all items are priced separately. Fries are a separate item from burgers, so customers need to be aware of this ahead of time.

Several students had complaints that there was no cookie dough in the “Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Shake.” To address these complaints, Parker acted to satisfy customers. She added extra toppings of cookie dough, whipped cream, and a whole cookie to create a beautiful drink that was both tasty and visually appealing!

“When you spend six to eight dollars on a shake, you should get your money’s worth,” Parker said. “A lot of this is trial and error. It’s hard being inside the university. A lot of people don’t realize that its open to the public, too. I just hope that a lot of the students will give it a try.”

If Cru5h continues to adapt to the wants and needs of both BV students and the Storm Lake community, its future certainly looks promising.