The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online

Menu

Beebe Breaks State Records

Back to Article
Back to Article

Beebe Breaks State Records

Aubrey Anderson, Social Media Manager
April 6, 2019
Filed under Arts & Life, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






On March 13, Garrett Beebe competed at the Iowa State Championships for weight lifting in Bettendorf, IA, breaking seven state records. Beebe is a senior computer science major at Buena Vista University and  comes from Griswold, IA. He competed in the junior 120kg class and received the title “Best Raw Male Lifter.” 

At the Iowa State Championship, there were about 54 competitors ranging in age and weight classes.  

“It had everything from Teen I division which is 14 to 15, to the oldest guy, I think was 72 and still lifting,” said Beebe.  

Beebe has been lifting since 8th grade when he began playing football and lifted during trainingHe started to like lifting when he saw himself getting stronger, making him feel healthier and more confident. With the help of a couple friends and a coach in high school, Beebe continued training with the ultimate goal of getting his name on Buena Vista University’s record board. However, he is not officially considered an athlete on BVU’s campus.  

Officially, as far as BV goes, I’m not an athlete. And I want to put my name on that board but I couldn’t because I am not officially an athlete,” Beebe said. “I wanted to find a bigger board – a more important board – the state record board, as a matter of fact.”  

The journey to getting his name on a record board took Beebe to the Iowa State Championship where he broke 7 out of 11 possible records in the open and junior categories. He broke the following: 

  • Raw Junior – Bench Press 
  • Raw Junior – Bench Press Single Lift 
  • Raw Junior – Deadlift 
  • Raw Junior – Total  
  • Open – Bench 
  • Open – Bench Press Single Lift 
  • Open – Total Push-Pull  

With the Collegiate Nationals coming up, Beebe has his sights set on breaking the remaining two records in the junior category.  

If I do well at this next meet, I have potential to take two more records,” said Beebe. “And that would be the open total record and the junior squat record. Which means I clean sweep Iowa State junior records. I would have all of them. I could say I am literally the best junior, 120 kg lifter in the state of IA. 

With hopes high for his next competition, Beebe remains focused by reflecting on one of his favorite quotes, ‘There is no shame in being weak. There is shame in staying weak.’  

“I really like it,” Beebe said. “Just to always try for improvement in every aspect in life.” 

Beebe looks forward to showcasing his improvement at the Collegiate Nationals on April 15.

Tags: , , ,

Aubrey Anderson, Social Media Manager

Hi, fellow BV'ers! My name is Aubrey, and I am the Social Media & Blog Manager for The Tack this year. I am a senior, Communication Studies major...

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Beebe Breaks State Records

    Multimedia

    Moving On From College Athletics: Allyssa Ertz

  • Beebe Breaks State Records

    Arts & Life

    Robbie Ludy: Professor of Special Education

  • Beebe Breaks State Records

    Humans of BVU

    CDI’s Female Student Leaders of BVU: Katie Gruhn 

  • Multimedia

    Personality Profile – The Amazing Hoesing

  • Beebe Breaks State Records

    Arts & Life

    Influential Women at BVU

  • Beebe Breaks State Records

    Multimedia

    Brittany and Erica Boeset: Sisterly Love at BVU

  • Beebe Breaks State Records

    Multimedia

    Overcoming Adversity: Brook Stephens

  • Beebe Breaks State Records

    Multimedia

    Personality Profile: Wrestler Byron Fleming

  • Beebe Breaks State Records

    Arts & Life

    How to Be Money Smart as a Broke College Student

  • Beebe Breaks State Records

    Arts & Life

    The Jonas Brothers are Back!

Navigate Right
The Student News Site of Buena Vista University
Beebe Breaks State Records