BREAKING NEWS: Buena Vista University President Dr. Joshua Merchant Resigns

Buena Vista University (BVU) President Dr. Joshua D. Merchant has resigned effective immediately.

On Friday, BVU released a statement sharing that the BVU Board Of Trustees accepted the resignation of Dr. Merchant, who has stepped down from his role as President. The BVU Board of Trustees named Dr. Brian Lenzmeier as the interim president of the university.

This is a developing story that The Tack is continuing to investigate. Please check back with The Tack for more information as the story continues to develop.