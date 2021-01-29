Episode Nine

Welcome to The Beaver Bulletin, a new podcast bringing you news and updates weekly. I’m Colin Imhoff and created this podcast with a lot of inspiration from The Daily by the New York Times. I’ve always been really into podcasting but this me trying to incorporate news into that. This podcast is designed give you the important information news stories, especially when you don’t have time to go looking yourself. This podcast is perfect for your drive to work or even your walk to class. All stories will have links to the articles and websites used for research. For this week of January 24th2021, here are the stories on the bulletin board for this week: BVU Students Returning to Campus, The Shortage of Covid Vaccines in BV County, Iowa’s Record Breaking Snow Storm, GameStop Disrupting Wall Street, Biden Dismisses Trumps Abortion Policy, and for the event of the week the NFC Championship

