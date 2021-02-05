Episode 10

Welcome to The Beaver Bulletin, a new podcast bringing you news and updates weekly. I’m Colin Imhoff and created this podcast with a lot of inspiration from The Daily by the New York Times. I’ve always been really into podcasting but this me trying to incorporate news into that. This podcast is designed give you the important information news stories, especially when you don’t have time to go looking yourself. This podcast is perfect for your drive to work or even your walk to class. All stories will have links to the articles and websites used for research. For this week of January 31st, here are the stories on the bulletin board for this week: Dr. Berrian Explains the Importance of Black History Month, Storm Lake Schools Hybrid Approach Disrupted, 5,000 Iowans Have Died From Covid-19, GameStop Stock Drops 60%, Kamala Harris has a Traditional Start to Her Vice Presidency, and of course the Event of The Week Super Bowl 55.

