Episode 12

Welcome to The Beaver Bulletin, a new podcast bringing you news and updates weekly. I’m Colin Imhoff and created this podcast with a lot of inspiration from The Daily by the New York Times. I’ve always been really into podcasting but this me trying to incorporate news into that. This podcast is designed give you the important information news stories, especially when you don’t have time to go looking yourself. This podcast is perfect for your drive to work or even your walk to class. All stories will have links to the articles and websites used for research. For this week of February 14th2021, here are the stories on the bulletin board for this week: The Lack Of Diversity Amongst BVU Faculty and Staff, BV County’s Covid Vaccination Plan, Iowa Farm Bankruptcy Continues To Rise, Texas’s Widespread Power Outages, Trump Attacks McConnell, and of course our event of the week BVU’s Start to The Indoor Track Season.

Links:

