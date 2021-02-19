Beaver Bulletin
February 19, 2021
Welcome to The Beaver Bulletin, a new podcast bringing you news and updates weekly. I’m Colin Imhoff and created this podcast with a lot of inspiration from The Daily by the New York Times. I’ve always been really into podcasting but this me trying to incorporate news into that. This podcast is designed give you the important information news stories, especially when you don’t have time to go looking yourself. This podcast is perfect for your drive to work or even your walk to class. All stories will have links to the articles and websites used for research. For this week of February 14th2021, here are the stories on the bulletin board for this week: The Lack Of Diversity Amongst BVU Faculty and Staff, BV County’s Covid Vaccination Plan, Iowa Farm Bankruptcy Continues To Rise, Texas’s Widespread Power Outages, Trump Attacks McConnell, and of course our event of the week BVU’s Start to The Indoor Track Season.
Links:
BV County’s Covid Vaccination Plan: https://www.stormlake.com/articles/bv-slates-400-weekly-covid-doses-for-seniors-schools/
Iowa Farm Bankruptcy Continues To Rise: https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/money/agriculture/2021/02/18/2020-iowa-farm-bankruptcies-increase-despite-billions-government-aid/4173501001/
Texas’s Widespread Power Outages: https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/18/weather/texas-winter-storm-thursday/index.html
Trump Attacks McConnell: https://www.npr.org/2021/02/16/968475230/trump-blasts-mcconnell-and-his-leadership-in-lengthy-response-to-recent-criticis
BVU’s Start to The Indoor Track Season: https://bvuathletics.com/documents/2021/2/13/2_13_21_BVU_Triangular_Results.htm
https://bvuathletics.com/news/2021/2/13/mens-track-field-takes-third-on-saturday.aspx
I’m Colin Imhoff a sophomore Digital Media and Strategic Public Relations major here at BVU. I’m the host of the Tack’s weekly news podcast The Beaver...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.