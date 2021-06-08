National Donut Day 2021: The Tack Strikes Back

Friday, June 4, 2021 was National Donut Day. The Tack Co-Editor in Chief Blake McMillan set out to cover a Donut Day celebration on the South Forum Lawn with Professor of Digital Media Dr. Andrea Frantz. The event was only supposed to last all morning, but arriving 30 minutes in, it seemed all the donuts were gone.

So, the two went to Storm Lake Bakery and celebrated on their own, complete with visuals done on their own. Check out the gallery below. 🍩