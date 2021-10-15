Gallery: Photos by Charisma Mendez

Charisma Mendez, Co-Editor of Photography and MultimediaOctober 15, 2021
Hi, I'm Charisma Mendez! I am a Senior Digital Media major. I'm from West Des Moines Iowa, and I came to BV because I enjoyed the campus's small community...
Photography
Gallery: Photos by Trinity Grimord
Gallery: Photos by Rocio Flores-Gonzalez
Gallery: Photos by Joshua Tigges
Gallery: Photography by Colin Imhoff
Sports
Garden of Misfit Toys
News
Sensory Room Coming Soon to the CAE
Private Practice Heartland Counseling Comes to Storm Lake
Multimedia
Marching Into the Future
Blogs
Going, Going, Gone: Mental Health and Athletes
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *