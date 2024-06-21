A panoramic view from the Killary Sheep Farm in Connemara.
A glimpse into the Emerald Isle

Carter Soyer, Co-Editor-in-Chief
June 21, 2024

This May I had the opportunity of a lifetime to take a trip to Ireland with eleven other BVU students and two faculty members. I knew a trip around the Emerald Isle would be magical, but my expectations were still blown through the roof. One of the assignments from this trip was capturing photos of the people and places in Ireland. Every person on the trip then selected their top photos to be in their chapter of a photo book about the trip. For my chapter I wanted to focus on the culture and traditions of Ireland. I wanted to capture images that gave an insight into this intriguing culture that I was able to immerse myself in through things like ancient cathedrals, people painting, castles on cliffs, and ships that sail the sea. I give you this gallery as a slice of what I was able to experience in the Emerald Isle.

Kylemore Abbey nestled in the Twelve Bens mountain range waiting to be discovered.
