A Lyman Whitaker wind sculpture ready for action when the next gusty gale comes its way.
The town with the longest name in Southern Maine

Byline photo of Lauren McCoy
Lauren McCoy, Graphics Editor
June 27, 2024

In the first weeks of summer I took a trip to Kennebunkport, Maine to visit family up on the coast. The views up there are electric and breathtaking, and the town teaming with life. From visiting the million-dollar houses to watching the lobster boats sail in and out of the port, the little tourist town thrives from the summer season.  

Outside the town, trees tower over the bubbling waterfall, canoes paddle down the marsh with lily pads dotted along the stream, brushing against the rocks placed by nature’s hand. The beaches team with life as families play in the water, and cars stretch across the coastline with only tall whisps of sea grass separating the road from the sand. 

Kennebunkport is a beautiful place. This is just a small sliver of the town with the longest name in Southern Maine.

Bike+on+Shore
Gallery11 Photos
A bike parked to go enjoy the summer sun.

 

  

