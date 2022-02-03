Community+Improvement+for+Students+On+and+Off-Campus

With English 101 and 102 being a requirement for all students enrolled at Buena Vista University, Dr. Annamaria Formichella welcomed Dr. Tab London with the opportunity to teach those courses at the start of Fall 2021. Dr. London’s strong suits in technology and communication have been vital for higher-education classes. The Department of English has since decided to incorporate a writing seminar course alongside the required written communication courses. With modern-day consumption becoming more digitally based, they advocate for digital literacy. As the 2021-2022 academic year progresses, BVU’s english department has continued to incorporate change while keeping the best interests of their students a priority.

