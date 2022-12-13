The Bat Recovery Program
December 13, 2022
A couple of BVU baseball players are running a bat recovery program to give unused bats “a second life” by recycling them or donating them to underfunded programs.
My name is Jaxon Van Pelt and I am a sophomore at BVU. I am a Sports Business and Digital Media double major. I am on the baseball team here at Buena Vista...