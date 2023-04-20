Buenafication+Day+2023

The bleak, rainy weather may have driven student volunteers indoors, but it did not prevent them from making significant contributions to the community. On Thursday, April 20, Buena Vista University held its 110th annual Buenafication Day, a day dedicated to service.

As over 30 student groups and campus departments completed service projects around campus and in the Storm Lake community, diligent volunteers embodied the slogan emblazoned on their t-shirts: “Together in Kindness, Stronger in Community.”

Take a look at some of the off-campus service projects:

The International Club traveled to The Bridge of Storm Lake to help stuff envelopes for a quarterly newsletter. The Bridge sends out about 900 newsletters each quarter, with the latest promoting a run in June to help fund their summer youth programs. “Being able to have many hands together makes light work, which is awesome,” said Kristen Fox, the academic recruitment and retention liaison for the School of Liberal Arts.

This was the first Buenafication Day for many international students, including Elsie Karangwa from Rwanda. “As an international student, I’m trying to learn everything about Storm Lake and the community,” and Buenafication Day allows Karangwa to do so. “It’s important to give back to the community,” Karangwa said.

Cross country students assisted in unloading and sorting food donations at the Upper Des Moines Opportunity food pantry. “It’s really important to help out the local community around us. A lot of people here in Storm Lake struggle with food insecurity, so we kind of wanna help in any way we can,” said senior Colin Imhoff.

BVU’s Charms Club helped to organize and clean out the Buena Vista County Historical Society Museum. “Volunteering is important because it brings a community together, and it helps people out that are in need,” said Faith Hankel, junior and president of the club. When students, staff, and faculty volunteer on Buenafication Day “it lets the community know that we’re here for them and we’re here to make sure that the community stays beautiful,” said freshman Allyson Herrley.