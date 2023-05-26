Art Brings Community Together

This video follows the community mosaic project at Witter Gallery of Storm Lake. Witter Gallery board members Julie Steinfeld (director) and Patricia Hampton invited two mural artists from Zacatlan, Mexico, to create a mural for St. Mary’s Church.

This story focuses on how the project came to happen, the process of creating the mural and the personalities of the artists. In addition, a key theme explores the idea that art improves communities and can bring people together.