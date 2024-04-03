The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online
The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online
The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online
Search The Tack
Recent Stories
Beavers take the mat for the beginning of jumps and tumbling for round 2 of game 1.
Stunt Home Tournament
April 3, 2024
BVTV News (March 27, 2024)
BVTV News (March 27, 2024)
April 2, 2024
Stunts first home competition
Stunt's first home competition
March 22, 2024
When I arrived, to my surprise, a Piper Archer II had just landed and way taxiing back to the hangers.
Sunday's pit stop: A gallery by Joshua Tigges
March 2, 2024
Search The Tack
Recent Stories
Beavers take the mat for the beginning of jumps and tumbling for round 2 of game 1.
Stunt Home Tournament
April 3, 2024
BVTV News (March 27, 2024)
BVTV News (March 27, 2024)
April 2, 2024
Stunts first home competition
Stunt's first home competition
March 22, 2024
When I arrived, to my surprise, a Piper Archer II had just landed and way taxiing back to the hangers.
Sunday's pit stop: A gallery by Joshua Tigges
March 2, 2024

Stunt’s first home competition

Abby Clark, Sports Editor
March 22, 2024
Stunts+first+home+competition

On March 22 and 23, the BVU stunt team hosts its first ever home competition. Planning for this event started in January, Coach Kezia Molinsky said, “[this] has been easy because of the huge support team, who do little parts so the whole project comes together seamlessly.” 

As the tournament looms BV’s stunt team worked tirelessly to perfect their techniques to showcase their skills.  

Senior Emma Chase said, “I’m looking forward to competing because I think that we will be matched up well. We’ve been working on adding a few more rounds so that we are more even with our playable rounds that we have with them, and I think that that will make the game a little bit more interesting and give people more things to watch. My goal is to at the end of the day, know that we put our very best out on the mat for our home tournament.” 

Not only does this competition showcase the skills of the team but it also exposes the community, friends, and family to what stunt means. As an emerging sport there is still a lot of unknowns around what stunt is. “I am looking forward to being able to show our home area what we do and being able to show people that is exciting. Doing this competition will open some doors for other schools to get more in our area,” said sophomore Cassidy Weide. 

The home tournament comes at the end of stunts regular season and is the last chance to showcase their skills before post season.  

“We really want to have technically clean games with good execution of our skills that will lead to a good outcome as far as the score is concerned. We want to minimize our mistakes and be at the peak of our game.” said Molinsky. 

In addition to some of those goals for the weekend Molinsky goes on to say, “The challenges with going up against a team four times is they will know what we do well but that goes both ways, which will change the strategy. Even though we play the same team there will be some variances based on when the game is.” 

The four-game series against Concordia University Chicago starts on Friday at 6 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. game. The last two games of the series will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Sights Set on a Bright Future
Sights Set on a Bright Future
Junior linebacker Aydan Guenther (#24) takes down the Loras ball carrier.
BVU vs. Loras: A Snow Game 
Ready For the Role
Ready For the Role
Beavers Building a Culture
Beavers Building a Culture
Senior Defensive Back Ernest Jones (#1) celebrates a successful tackle.
BVU Football Nonconference vs. Gustavus & Lakeland
A Storm’s A-Brewin’: BVU Adds Women’s Wrestling under Coach Paige Storm
A Storm’s A-Brewin’: BVU Adds Women’s Wrestling under Coach Paige Storm
About the Contributor
Abby Clark, Sports Editor
Hi, my name is Abby Clark. Im a Junior from Urbandale, Iowa. I am an Accounting major with a concentration in Sports Business and Management. I am part of the BVU Softball team and a manager for the Football team.
The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Tack Online Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *