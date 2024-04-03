Stunt’s first home competition

On March 22 and 23, the BVU stunt team hosts its first ever home competition. Planning for this event started in January, Coach Kezia Molinsky said, “[this] has been easy because of the huge support team, who do little parts so the whole project comes together seamlessly.”

As the tournament looms BV’s stunt team worked tirelessly to perfect their techniques to showcase their skills.

Senior Emma Chase said, “I’m looking forward to competing because I think that we will be matched up well. We’ve been working on adding a few more rounds so that we are more even with our playable rounds that we have with them, and I think that that will make the game a little bit more interesting and give people more things to watch. My goal is to at the end of the day, know that we put our very best out on the mat for our home tournament.”

Not only does this competition showcase the skills of the team but it also exposes the community, friends, and family to what stunt means. As an emerging sport there is still a lot of unknowns around what stunt is. “I am looking forward to being able to show our home area what we do and being able to show people that is exciting. Doing this competition will open some doors for other schools to get more in our area,” said sophomore Cassidy Weide.

The home tournament comes at the end of stunts regular season and is the last chance to showcase their skills before post season.

“We really want to have technically clean games with good execution of our skills that will lead to a good outcome as far as the score is concerned. We want to minimize our mistakes and be at the peak of our game.” said Molinsky.

In addition to some of those goals for the weekend Molinsky goes on to say, “The challenges with going up against a team four times is they will know what we do well but that goes both ways, which will change the strategy. Even though we play the same team there will be some variances based on when the game is.”

The four-game series against Concordia University Chicago starts on Friday at 6 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. game. The last two games of the series will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.