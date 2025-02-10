The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

BVU track and field host Dennis Young Classic

Madisen Betcher, ContributorFebruary 10, 2025
1
Junior sprinter Easton Hays is ready in the block.

On January 25, 2025, BVU hosted the Dennis Young Classic. The building was filled with loads of cheering and an overwhelming amount of activity in any direction you look. There were several field events that the team had great success in such as jumps and pole vault for the men. BVU throwers saw success as well, having an athlete take first place in every single event for men and women. The cherry on top was when freshman hurdler Claire Schroeder got first place, and set a new BVU indoor record for the 60-meter hurdles. All in all, it was a great meet and hopefully a great forecast for the rest of the season to come.

