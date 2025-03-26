The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

Shultz breaks pole vault record, eyes future achievements 

Aydan Guenther , StaffMarch 26, 2025
Ryan Tezak, d3photography.com
Shultz makes an attempt at the 2025 NCAA division III indoor track and field championships. Photo provided by Ryan Tezak of d3photography.com.

Buena Vista University sophomore pole vaulter Devin Shultz never imagined breaking the school’s pole-vaulting record would happen so soon. But at the UW-La Crosse Last Chance Qualifier, he cleared 4.92 meters (16’1.75″ feet), setting a new school record and moving into the NCAA Division III top 20 rankings.  

“It was a huge relief,” said Shultz. “Coming into BVU my freshman year, I had set the goal of breaking the school record and didn’t accomplish it. So, clearing it right before the conference was an absolute thrill.”  

Shultz has worked hard to reach this point, but his success isn’t just about physical strength, it’s also about mindset. 

“This season, the mental side of track has been my biggest challenge,” Shultz said. “Trusting myself to break the record and having the confidence to do it was tough.” 

BVU Head Track Coach Jessi Juarez credits Shultz’s consistency and work ethic as key factors in his progress. 

“Devin’s energy, effort, and attitude never change. He communicates well, admits mistakes, and learns from them. Most athletes don’t realize that being exceptional at the basics is the key to improvement, but Devin understands that. His consistency has paid off,” said Juarez. 

Shultz has improved by over three feet since arriving at BVU, a rare feat in pole vaulting. Last season, he was ranked 108th nationally at the end of indoor competition. This year, he finished 19th.

Shutlz in the air. Photo provided by Ryan Tezak of d3photography.com (Ryan Tezak, d3photography.com)

“There are so many components that go into Devin’s preparation,” said Juarez. “This year, we focused on lengthening his approach and getting comfortable on longer poles. Understanding pole length, weight, and flex is crucial, and he’s learning how to master those details. He’s also gotten faster, which will help him clear even higher bars.” 

Shultz’s success is already making an impact on BVU’s track and field program. Pole vault is not a high school event in Iowa, making it an area for BVU to develop and score more points in competition. 

“Devin’s performance will help with recruiting more vaulters,” said Juarez. “He has shown that if you put in the work, you can see big improvements and his success is a light for others on the team.” 

Looking ahead, Shultz has even bigger goals. He hopes to keep improving, win a conference title, and eventually become a first-team All-American. 

“The big goal is to keep breaking my record. If I can do that, I hope to win conference and compete at the national level,” said Shultz.

Juarez believes Shultz has the potential to be a national champion before he graduates. 

“We’ve already checked off major goals like getting the indoor school record and qualifying for nationals,” said Juarez. “As we move into outdoor season, we’ll lengthen his approach and work with bigger poles and if he keeps improving, he could walk away with a national title this year. Before he graduates, I believe he can clear a top 10 all-time mark for Division III.” 

With hard work, confidence, and the right mindset, Shultz is proving that anything is possible. 

Aydan Guenther 
Aydan Guenther , Staff
Hello, my name is Aydan Guenther from Peoria, Arizona. I am a double major in Digital Media and Public Relations, recently wrapping up my final season with the BVU football team. Beyond the field, I’m passionate about listening to music, playing video games, and discovering new stories. As I prepare for the next chapter, I’m excited to explore fresh opportunities and make an impact wherever life takes me 