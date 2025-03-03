The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

Mental health is up to bat: Student athlete mental health at BVU

Carter Soyer, Editor-in-ChiefMarch 3, 2025

This investigative audio story looks into student athlete mental health needs and sport psychology at BVU.

About the Contributor
Carter Soyer
Carter Soyer, Editor-in-Chief
Hello! My name is Carter Soyer, and I am a junior from Glidden, Iowa. I am majoring in Digital Media. Along with being involved in the Tack I am a part of SAB, BVTV, and KBVU. Telling stories elates me and I can’t wait to see what stories of BVU I uncover next. Thank you!  