The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online
The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online
The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online
Categories:

Agpocalypse

Emelia Jacobs, News Editor
March 4, 2025

This audio story looks to answer the question, “What would America look like without agriculture?”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in KBVU
Mental health is up to bat: Student athlete mental health at BVU
Mental health is up to bat: Student athlete mental health at BVU
Permanence in permanent jewelry
Permanence in permanent jewelry
Unpaused: The growth of the BVU esports team
Unpaused: The growth of the BVU esports team
A wicked movie review
A wicked movie review
Photo provided by Chelsea Karangwa. 
A successful taste night
Twas the night before classes
Twas the night before classes
About the Contributor
Emelia Jacobs
Emelia Jacobs, News Editor
I’m Emelia Jacobs a senior from Alden, Minnesota. I am double majoring in Strategic Public Relations and Communication Studies with a minor in Ag Studies. I am involved in many clubs and organizations on Buena Vista’s campus. Some of these include Ag Club, Student Senate, and BVTV. I am also a Student Ambassador for our campus. I look forward to telling the stories of Buena Vista that deserve to be told!