BVU beavers arriving on campus

Gallery • 14 Photos Many beavers helping move in

As everyone gears up for the fall semester of classes at BVU, the campus bustles with new arrivals and students moving into their housing for the year. By the end of the day on August 23, an estimated 500-600 students will be on campus with most of the remaining upperclassmen moving in on Sunday, August 25.

As the freshman began their mass genesis into the Pierce and White residence halls, the residence life staff were there to make sure everything went smoothly. “Today it’s been pretty good,” said John Salazar, Associate Dean of Student Success and Residence Life. He added that the staff has been moving in students since early August and they’ve had few issues with the move in process besides having to swiftly fix the issue of the AC unit in Pierce and White not working.

Students and residence coordinators helped make up the move-in crew as more and more students arrived on campus.

“It’s tiring, but it’s nice to help people,” said Kaden Sadler, move-in crew member and senior on the cross-country team.

Once the school year starts, the bustling beavers will be ready to build.