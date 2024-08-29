The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

Twas the night before classes

Carter Soyer and Lauren McCoy
August 28, 2024

This audio piece is a BVU parody of the poem ‘A Visit From St. Nicholas’ by Clement Clarke Moore. This piece premiered the night before classes during the final episode of the summer radio show ‘Summer School Fools’ hosted by Carter Soyer and Lauren McCoy.

Carter Soyer
Carter Soyer, Editor-in-Chief
Hello! My name is Carter Soyer, and I am a junior from Glidden, Iowa. I am majoring in Digital Media. Along with being involved in the Tack I am a part of SAB, BVTV, and KBVU. Telling stories elates me and I can't wait to see what stories of BVU I uncover next. Thank you!  
Lauren McCoy
Lauren McCoy, Graphics Editor
Hi, I’m Lauren McCoy, I’m a senior from Kansas City. I’m a digital media major, graphic design minor, and I stand by my passion for design and presentation. I’m always busy, but there’s always time to tell some good stories! 