The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online
The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online
The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online
Categories:

Combatting the counseling conundrum

Dee Merriman, Editorial Board Chair
September 25, 2024

For students, a new year means new friends, new classes, new homework, and inevitably, new stress. But it also means a new system of support provided by Student Success and the Wellness Center. 

The BVU wellness team is focused on a multi-faceted approach to mental health resources for students this year. For students looking for in-person support, there are a few people they can turn to. Whitney Gray is the Licensed Mental Health Counselor on campus Tuesdays and Fridays.

According to the Director of Wellness, Nichole Hoffman, the booking process is relatively painless: “Look around campus for the QR codes for her. You’ll fill out an intake form, and then right at the bottom of the form, when you sign it, it will say that our office will be in contact with you for the date and time for your appointment.” 

Whitney Grey has come to BVU after a long search and hiring process. Dr. Jamii Claiborne, Vice President of Student Success, said, “It’s been challenging honestly across the nation, maybe in particular in higher education, but rural communities everywhere are facing a shortage of mental health counseling resources. So, we have the double whammy of being a higher education institution which is experiencing shortages, and in a rural area which is experiencing shortages.” 

Without a full-time counselor, the Wellness Center has put together more resources for students. Reverend Dr. Melanie Hauser is the University Chaplain and can offer confidential counseling as well as personal support. Additionally, both Nichole Hoffman and Campus Nurse Alicia Staiert are certified health coaches, meaning they can guide and educate students hoping to improve both their physical and mental health. 

There is also new mental health first-aid training for faculty and staff. Claiborne said, “It does not prepare employees to be mental health counselors, but it does prepare them to be more attuned to, aware of and responsive in situations where they might be encountering someone who is experiencing a mental health challenge.”  

Currently, 37% of BVU employees are trained, and they are on-track to meet their goal of having all available employees trained in the next three years. 

The other primary mental health resource is TimelyCare, an online service that provides a variety of mental health resources. Claiborne refers to TimelyCare as the “Cadillac of higher ed telehealth,” citing that its flexibility and resources are better than other services BVU has had in the past.  

Some students are hesitant to try telehealth because of prior experiences or confusion about how it works. “Virtual care can be good care. I get that it’s not the right fit for all students, but I hope students will think about the potential benefits that virtual or telehealth can offer,” said Claiborne. 

Nichole Hoffman, Wellness Center Director, explains the primary benefit of TimelyCare is the variety of care available. Not only do students have their pick of mental health professionals, they also can schedule when on-campus resources might not be available. Campus Nurse Alicia Staiert laid out the benefits in a way that college students will understand perfectly: “It’s free and it’s 24/7.” 

Over anything else, the BVU Wellness Center wants students to know that they are always willing to help a student find the care they need. Whether it’s booking with an in-personal counselor or mentor, referrals to other healthcare, or helping students sign up for TimelyCare. Staiert says, “If we can’t get you the help that you know you need, then we know who to reach out to, and we’ll find it.” 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
New students like Tyme Boetcher gather in BVU President Brian Lenzmeier’s backyard on September 4 for the year’s “BVQ”. Along with socialization and lawn games, students enjoy the Sodexo catering served by Corry Anderson, Scott Schwaller, Aidan Chilton, and Ken Allen.
"BVQ" at President Lenzmeier's
Part of the cross country team helping move people in
BVU beavers arriving on campus
BVU builds with new renovations around campus
BVU builds with new renovations around campus
Weeklong conference Synod School comes to BVU
Weeklong conference Synod School comes to BVU
Photo provided by Dan Newcomb
BVU and communities unite amidst historic flooding
Community policing: Right for BVU?
Community policing: Right for BVU?
About the Contributor
Dee Merriman
Dee Merriman, Editorial Board Chair
Hi, my name is Dee Merriman and my pronouns are they/them. I’m a sophomore from Brookings, South Dakota, and I’m double majoring in psychology and digital media. As well as The Tack, I’m involved in the BVU band and the Alliance group. I can’t wait to see what stories I get to share with you this year!