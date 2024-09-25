Combatting the counseling conundrum

For students, a new year means new friends, new classes, new homework, and inevitably, new stress. But it also means a new system of support provided by Student Success and the Wellness Center.

The BVU wellness team is focused on a multi-faceted approach to mental health resources for students this year. For students looking for in-person support, there are a few people they can turn to. Whitney Gray is the Licensed Mental Health Counselor on campus Tuesdays and Fridays.

According to the Director of Wellness, Nichole Hoffman, the booking process is relatively painless: “Look around campus for the QR codes for her. You’ll fill out an intake form, and then right at the bottom of the form, when you sign it, it will say that our office will be in contact with you for the date and time for your appointment.”

Whitney Grey has come to BVU after a long search and hiring process. Dr. Jamii Claiborne, Vice President of Student Success, said, “It’s been challenging honestly across the nation, maybe in particular in higher education, but rural communities everywhere are facing a shortage of mental health counseling resources. So, we have the double whammy of being a higher education institution which is experiencing shortages, and in a rural area which is experiencing shortages.”

Without a full-time counselor, the Wellness Center has put together more resources for students. Reverend Dr. Melanie Hauser is the University Chaplain and can offer confidential counseling as well as personal support. Additionally, both Nichole Hoffman and Campus Nurse Alicia Staiert are certified health coaches, meaning they can guide and educate students hoping to improve both their physical and mental health.

There is also new mental health first-aid training for faculty and staff. Claiborne said, “It does not prepare employees to be mental health counselors, but it does prepare them to be more attuned to, aware of and responsive in situations where they might be encountering someone who is experiencing a mental health challenge.”

Currently, 37% of BVU employees are trained, and they are on-track to meet their goal of having all available employees trained in the next three years.

The other primary mental health resource is TimelyCare, an online service that provides a variety of mental health resources. Claiborne refers to TimelyCare as the “Cadillac of higher ed telehealth,” citing that its flexibility and resources are better than other services BVU has had in the past.

Some students are hesitant to try telehealth because of prior experiences or confusion about how it works. “Virtual care can be good care. I get that it’s not the right fit for all students, but I hope students will think about the potential benefits that virtual or telehealth can offer,” said Claiborne.

Nichole Hoffman, Wellness Center Director, explains the primary benefit of TimelyCare is the variety of care available. Not only do students have their pick of mental health professionals, they also can schedule when on-campus resources might not be available. Campus Nurse Alicia Staiert laid out the benefits in a way that college students will understand perfectly: “It’s free and it’s 24/7.”

Over anything else, the BVU Wellness Center wants students to know that they are always willing to help a student find the care they need. Whether it’s booking with an in-personal counselor or mentor, referrals to other healthcare, or helping students sign up for TimelyCare. Staiert says, “If we can’t get you the help that you know you need, then we know who to reach out to, and we’ll find it.”