Hispanic Heritage Month

Lauren McCoy, Dee Merriman, and Zoe Etter
September 26, 2024

It’s Hispanic Heritage Month which means it’s time for BVU students, faculty, staff, and community members to come together and celebrate different cultures! BVU has already hosted a pupusas-making class along with a special edition of bingo!

About the Contributors
Lauren McCoy
Lauren McCoy, Graphics Editor
Hi, I’m Lauren McCoy, I’m a senior from Kansas City. I’m a digital media major, graphic design minor, and I stand by my passion for design and presentation. I’m always busy, but there’s always time to tell some good stories! 
Dee Merriman
Dee Merriman, Editorial Board Chair
Hi, my name is Dee Merriman and my pronouns are they/them. I’m a sophomore from Brookings, South Dakota, and I’m double majoring in psychology and digital media. As well as The Tack, I’m involved in the BVU band and the Alliance group. I can’t wait to see what stories I get to share with you this year!