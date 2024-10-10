The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online
The Tack Online
The Tack Online
Hoco hype up performances

Lauren McCoy, Graphics Editor
October 10, 2024
IMG_7564
Julia Renkly gets ready to play for Jazz Band.

The BVU Rock Ensemble and Jazz Band played to hype up the Homecoming events. The event was held in the Mack Lounge with the bands playing as BVU students and community members stopped by to listen in as they went to dinner. 

Lauren McCoy
Lauren McCoy, Graphics Editor
Hi, I’m Lauren McCoy, I’m a senior from Kansas City. I’m a digital media major, graphic design minor, and I stand by my passion for design and presentation. I’m always busy, but there’s always time to tell some good stories! 