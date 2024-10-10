The BVU Rock Ensemble and Jazz Band played to hype up the Homecoming events. The event was held in the Mack Lounge with the bands playing as BVU students and community members stopped by to listen in as they went to dinner.
Categories:
Hoco hype up performances
October 10, 2024
0
More to Discover
About the Contributor
Hi, I’m Lauren McCoy, I’m a senior from Kansas City. I’m a digital media major, graphic design minor, and I stand by my passion for design and presentation. I’m always busy, but there’s always time to tell some good stories!