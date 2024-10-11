Cobblestone ballroom grand opening

Gallery • 14 Photos Jen serves a few guests as they prepare for the concert.

On October 5, 2024, the Cobblestone celebrated the progress of the renovations on the ballroom. The ballroom was teeming with life and music filling the air of halls that had remained stagnant and practically untouched for over 30 years. Drinks went out and tunes came in performed by headliner band The Senders. The Senders were the second to last band to ever perform at the Cobblestone before it’s doors closed back in 1986 and are now the first band to reignite that flame in 2024.

The ballroom was absolutely packed with tables lining in rows wall to wall and a dance floor full of movement. Guests who wandered into the ‘mermaid room’ also got the opportunity to get a sneak peek of the documentary being created by the BVU digital media department about the history and restoration of the building.

Many pizzas were served and many memories were made on the big night at the Cobblestone.