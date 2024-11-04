BVU student voting information

Below is information provided by the BVU staff & faculty

Election Day is tomorrow! Many students have worked alongside Community & Student Engagement to register to vote, request their absentee ballots, and get them sent in!

There are still a number of students who would like to vote! We can help!

Community & Student Engagement will be offering shuttles every hour from 9am to 3pm to the Buena Vista County Auditors office. If you know of any students who are still wanting to vote; however, have not completed the steps for voting in their home county/states, they can register to vote in Buena Vista County and cast their votes tomorrow.

Items they will need to bring with them include their signed housing contract as well as a photo ID.

Students interested in utlizing the shuttles and sign up HERE for a time.

If anyone has any questions, please contact Sami Kay ([email protected])