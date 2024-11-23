The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online
The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online
The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online
A successful taste night

Madison Savick, StaffNovember 23, 2024
Photo provided by Chelsea Karangwa. 

This audio story features BVU’s annual international taste night.

Madison Savick
Madison Savick, Staff
Hello! My name is Madison Savick, I’m a sophomore from Council Bluffs, Iowa. I’m majoring in Digital Media. I’m also involved in BVU’s International Club, as the secretary. In my free time I enjoy watching movies and listening to music. I’m excited for this opportunity to engage in writing for The Tack. 